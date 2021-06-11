Emporium man arrested, 17 previous run-ins with police in past 6 months

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is facing charges after police say he had narcotics on him with two children while playing skills games at a gas station, noting 17 run-ins with police in the past 6 months.

Christopher Burger, 45, is facing charges after police say he was at the Fuel On gas station on June 9 after his girlfriend dropped him off in the morning with her two grandchildren. Employees told police that Burger was seen playing through all 7 skills games they had with his phone and snuff can with him. When his girlfriend showed up later that morning, they began arguing about who is going to watch the kids.

After being asked to leave due to his language while they were arguing, Burger left the store with his phone and snuff can sitting on a skills machine. When noticed, an employee opened the can that looked to have Oxymorphone pills in it. After giving it to the manager, the police were called.

Police report that Burger had 38 Oxymorphone pills in the snuff can and will be facing charges of child endangerment. Police also noted that Burger has had eight run-ins with State Police and nine run-ins with Emporium police in the past 6 months, most of which involved reports of domestic violence.