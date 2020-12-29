Emporium library to forgive over $9k in fees and fines

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium announced Tuesday that all outstanding patron fines and fees will be forgiven as of January 1, 2021.

The decision was made in an effort to provide community support as well as a belated Christmas gift to all their patrons according to a release by the library. Anyone with outstanding fees from late or lost materials, regardless of age or amount, will be completely cleared.

“We hope that this encourages anyone who may have been reluctant to use our services due to their inability to pay off old fees to start using some of the amazing resources the library offers,” said Librarian Yelena Kisler. “We have so many new digital and physical services, along with many new programs, and we hope people will take this opportunity to rediscover what the library can offer. And, spoiler alert, we offer a whole lot more than just books.”

The library plans to forgive approximately $9,900 in fines and fees. Those who have restricted accounts due to fines will still be limited to the number of items they can check out for a minimal amount of time.