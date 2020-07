STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Workers at Mount Nittany Health are petitioning the hospital in Centre County to halt plans to lay off close to 250 employees.

Many front-line caregivers are concerned of what the drastic cuts will do to the hospital. Some staff members have since spoken with administrators about the cuts but there’s been no word on progress.

Mount Nittany made the announcement of the job cuts back on June 18.