Employee at Windber Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A employee at the Windber Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s website.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Joe Kimmel says an employee from an outside agency working in the elementary school tested positive. He says that the employee only works with one student while in the building.

Kimmel assures parents that they are doing everything they can to keep the 1,400 students and staff safe.

We reached out to the school for comment but did not hear back.

