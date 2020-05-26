Employee at DuBois nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc. has tested positive to COVID-19 according to a release the Assistant Administrator posted on the home’s Facebook.

The employee was reportedly showing zero symptoms but was tested as part of a protocol. According to Assistant Administrator Karen Brown, the employee was confirmed positive on May 25, 2020, Memorial Day.

Brown says that the employee was sent home to self-isolate and had also been wearing the proper personal protective equipment(PPE) during the time they worked in the building, including the past 14 days.

The nursing home has been working closely with the Department of Health and officials have reached out to all family members of anyone who may have been in contact with the employee.

“Resident safety is our top priority. We continue to stay in very close communication with local and state health officials and taking all the appropriate steps related to COVID-19 We continue to not permit visitors per the direction of the local health department.” -Karen Brown, Assistant Administrator

The facility currently has zero cases in residents at the facility.