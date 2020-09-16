Employee accused of having it their way and stealing $3,000 from Burger King

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Burger_King_24929-159532.jpg49806879

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2016, file photo shows a Burger King restaurant logo in Philadelphia. Burger King has delivered its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., with a flame-grilled Whopper. The new ad has become a sensation, with more than a million views and counting on YouTube. In […]

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at Brookville Burger King has been charged after the business discovered over $3,000 in cash missing.

The Director of Operations at the fast-food establishment brought forward evidence to the Brookville Borough Police Department supporting a theft by an employee for the missing cash that had occurred between August 5 and September 8.

After conducting an investigation into the report, police identified the employee who did unlawfully take over $3,000 cash. The employee was subsequently charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition; a felony of the third degree.

$3,000 is equivalent to roughly 800 Whopper Sandwiches in value.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss