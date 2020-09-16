Employee accused of having it their way and stealing $3,000 from Burger King

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2016, file photo shows a Burger King restaurant logo in Philadelphia. Burger King has delivered its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., with a flame-grilled Whopper. The new ad has become a sensation, with more than a million views and counting on YouTube. In […]

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at Brookville Burger King has been charged after the business discovered over $3,000 in cash missing.

The Director of Operations at the fast-food establishment brought forward evidence to the Brookville Borough Police Department supporting a theft by an employee for the missing cash that had occurred between August 5 and September 8.

After conducting an investigation into the report, police identified the employee who did unlawfully take over $3,000 cash. The employee was subsequently charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition; a felony of the third degree.

$3,000 is equivalent to roughly 800 Whopper Sandwiches in value.