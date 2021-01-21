Emily Whitehead Foundation hosting bake sale, raising money for cancer research

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local foundation will be hosting a birthday bake sale on Monday to celebrate their sixth anniversary of raising money for cancer research.

The Emily Whitehead Foundation was started in 2015 after the community rallied around local cancer survivor Emily Whitehead, who is now eight years cancer free.

They are partnering with Graham’s Up In Smoke BBQ to provide a meal, and baked goods, with the majority of the proceeds going to the foundation.

They’re asking everyone to pre-select bake sale items using an online form, available at https://forms.gle/EXxRWgCURNxNPtiY9.

With the pandemic affecting their normal operations, Co-Founder Tom Whitehead says they want to continue to spread awareness.

“We wanted to have a bake sale where people could come in, just pull in, and we’ve had many successful bake sales in the past and a lot of people have been missing that, we’re going to follow all of the safety precautions so they can just pull in, get a meal,” said Tom Whitehead, Co-Founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation.

All pre-orders must be placed by Saturday, Jan. 23 to be guaranteed, the Foundations says. Walk-ins and late pre-orders will be welcomed and accepted.

They ask upon arriving, to wait in your car, and the staff will bring the food to you. The Foundation adds that face coverings will be required.

The Foundation will be hosting the Sale at its office at 441 S. Centre St. in Philipsburg on Monday, Jan. 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. More details can be found on their website.