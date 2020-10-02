Emergency teams respond to Cambria Co. Prison

UPDATE 4:39 p.m. – According to a release sent out from Christian Smith, Warden of the Cambria County Prison, the situation was a riot that started shortly before 1 p.m. He says riot is contained to one housing unit and that no injuries to staff or any inmates have been reported.

“County Emergency Management, County CERT, DOC CERT, and multiple other local law enforcement and emergency services are working towards a successful and peaceful ending to this incident,” the release states.

There were no escapees and no risk to the public. More updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. – The Emergency Response Team, CERT, and police enforcement are responding to an incident at the Cambria County Prison according to 911 dispatch.

Little information is clear at this time regarding the nature of the situation. WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this post as the story develops.