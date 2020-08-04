Emergency room patient spits in physician’s face after threatening staff

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A patient at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center was arrested on Friday after he reportedly spit in a physician’s face and threatened to kill staff members.

According to police reports, Gregory Kuhar, 42 of Ebensburg, was admitted on July 24 as a mental-health patient. Kuhar allegedly fought with two nurses after he attempeted to get out of his bed.

While the nurses tried to lay him back down, Kuhar resited and grabbed one of the nurse’s arms and acted like he was going to hit her.

Other nurses came to assist and attempted to restrain Kuhar. Durring the struggle, a nurse was scratched on his arm and the emergency room lead physician was allegedly spit in the face by Kuhar.

Kuhar is facing multiple charges including simple assualt, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and harassment.