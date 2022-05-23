CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough will be undergoing some emergency repairs Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says RJ Corman Railroad will be working at the railroad crossing on Main Street near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection. Weaver Street will be blocked to traffic while Second Avenue, Gulich Avenue and Turnpike Avenue will remain open.

The repairs are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continue until the early afternoon. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to always stay alert when approach a railroad crossing.

More information on the repairs can be found on PennDOT’s website.