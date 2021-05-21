Emergency meeting brings amendments to State College’s COVID-19 ordinance

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New amendments to the State College COVID-19 ordinance passed today during an emergency council meeting.

This comes after the Borough’s Board of Health met on Wednesday and voted on aligning their mandate with the CDC’s, after the community complained of confusion and inconsistency between the two.

After an initial 5-2 vote of no’s, three council members switched their votes to yes, to go along with the following amendments:

-Fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear masks at any time.

-If unvaccinated, persons are required to wear a mask indoors, or outdoors if one cannot maintain 6 ft. distance from someone not apart of their household.

-When standing in line masks are no longer required.

-Increase current outdoor gathering size limit at residences from 25-100.

– Increase current indoor gathering size limit at residences from 25-50.

-Increase current gathering size limit at Borough parks and on municipal property from 50-100.

