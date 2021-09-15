Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews responded to Raystown Lake Tuesday afternoon for reports of a swimmer who went missing.

Around 1:15 p.m., crews received a call that a swimmer, of unknown identity, was swimming under the water and never resurfaced near the Susquehannock campground, according to officials said.

Emergency crews are actively searching the Raystown Lake area from the 7 points Marina to the campground, where the swimmer was last seen.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.