Emergency crews respond to car crash in downtown Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a car crash in downtown Ebensburg Monday where injuries have been reported.

The crash occurred on West High Street at 1:48 p.m., according to Cambria County Dispatch. The Dauntless Fire Company and Ebensburg EMS responded to the crash where a least one individual was transported to UPMC Altoona with injuries.

A lane restriction is currently in place between Julian Street and Cherry Street.

Details remain limited at this time.