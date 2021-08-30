EMA Directors advise how residents should prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the potential of heavy rain and severe flooding in our forecast, EMA Directors are advising residents to prepare now, for the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

“The biggest thing, is to plan,” said Centre County’s EMA Director Jeff Wharran.

While Wharran says the severity of the tropical storm’s impacts remain unknown, he says like always they’re preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best.

“For people that live near streams and lower lying areas that are prone to flooding, they know who they are, where they live and what they have to prepare for,” said Wharran.

Clearfield County’s EMA Director Scott Mignot says this means considering going somewhere else.

“When you’re seeing water come on your first floor isn’t the time to start thinking about going somewhere else,” said Mignot.

According to Mignot, they could reach as high as 6 inches of rainfall which he says could pose a lot of trouble for Clearfield.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on a few trouble spots, Osceola Mills, Chester Hill, Mahaffey, Coalport, Clearfield, Dubois, Penfield, those areas along Clearfield Creek, Susquehanna River and Moshannon Creek,” said Mignot.

Wharran says they don’t want people driving through any water covered roadways because one doesn’t how deep that water really is.

“Takes up to 6 inches of water can sweep a person off their feet, and two feet or less of water can sweep their vehicle away depending on how fast the current,” said Wharran.

Huntingdon County’s EMA Director Joe Thompson recommends preparing an emergency kit in case of any power outages.

“Even 2 to 3 days of food, water, your medications, please don’t forget to keep track of medications and pet supplies. Those sort of things just to have available, just to have in case you need them would really be a big step forward,” said Thompson.

Last, Thompson reminds everyone to stay informed.

“Please, we urge folks, I can’t emphasize that enough. Especially with this weather system. We know that sometimes weather forecasting and knowing what to expect can be a bit tricky. This one, their is some solid information but there are some concerns about how it might actually turn and what it can actually bring, so please stay informed,” said Thompson.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.