Elkland Search & Rescue team to receive grant from company

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local volunteer emergency response team is receiving a grant from a company based in New York.

Elkland Search & Rescue based in Elk County is reportedly utilizing the company grant to help purchase a utility terrain vehicle. The team serves the area as well as the entire state in search and rescue operations.

The Susquehanna Health Foundation that supports UPMC facilities in north-central Pennsylvania will also receive a grant towards physical medicine and rehabilitation expansion and renovations.

This comes as the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation Board of Directors, a charitable arm of the company, approved numerous grants totaling $83,000. The company’s foundation is a private foundation funded entirely by its shareholder funds.

According to President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel David Bauer, the funds were allocated to assist communities in the company’s service areas with emergency services, health and human services, and workforce development.