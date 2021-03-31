Elk State Forest to have prescribed fires this spring

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The staff of the Elk County Forest have announced their plans to set prescribed fires at four locations this spring to help manage the timber and wildlife resources in the area.

The fires will occur at the following sites, according to the release:

32 acres Whitehead Road (Woven Wire Fence), Cameron County

59 acres Montour Road (Sycamore Fences), Cameron County

60 acres Ridge Road (Red Pine Plantation), Cameron and Potter County

383 acres Ridge Road (McNuff and Hunting Shanty fences), Cameron and Potter County

Prescribed fires are controlled burns that are used to meet management objectives, according to the National Park Service. They follow strict guidelines and are carried out only on days where the weather and fuel conditions allow the objectives to be met in a safe manner.

The Elk State Forest staff reminds people that the spring wildfire season has begun and that people are always the biggest cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania. They ask for people to be mindful of the daily Fire Danger Rating and predicted weather before doing any outdoor burning.

For more information on the prescribed fires, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website or call the Elk State Forest District Office at 814-486-3353.