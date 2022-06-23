JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Elk Run fire company is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a festival.

The festival will run the 24th and 25th with gates opening at 6 p.m. However, there is no cost to enter. Everything is free and there are many things to do. For kids there are rides, firefighter games, and a CPR course. Along with all the activities there will be plenty of food vendors.

“Definitely excited about it. Being able to serve the community for 100 years. We do have a really good support system here in town. The community supports us very well. A lot of great business owners here that help us out tremendously.” Assistant Chief Josh McAfoos said.

For more information make sure to check out their Facebook page.