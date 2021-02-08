Elk Haven encourages community to play Cupid for residents

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Valentines Day just around the corner, Elk Haven is encouraging the community to play cupid for their residents.

Starting today until February 13, the nursing home invites folks to drop off a card or sweet treat which will then be passed out on Valentines.

According to the homes administrator Arlene Anderson, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place and the county’s positivity rate, Elk Haven residents have had little to no contact since the onset of the pandemic.

“We’ve just been trying to keep the residents engaged to try to keep their spirits up, prevent any type of physical or cognitive decline, and they seem to really enjoy when we can come up with something to get the community involved and I think the community really likes it too. It just kind of keeps everybody together and overall try to create some positivity,” said Anderson.

There are 86 residents and Valentines do not need to be personally addressed.