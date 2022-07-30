ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast region returns in August.

The Elk Expo is back on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center.

The expo will feature exhibits, seminars, a presentation from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, live music, over 100 vendors for food and drinks and more, according its website.

Entrance and parking are free, but there is a $5 shuttle service to transport guests from the parking lots to the expo.

The Elk Expo will be hosted by the Elk County Visitor Center and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.

You can find more information on the 2022 Elk Expo here.