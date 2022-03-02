ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Happening this weekend in Elk County, it’s the fourth annual Mountain Fest hosted by the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association. The weekend-long event features vendors from all over Pennsylvania.

For just five dollars guests can experience a weekend full of food, artisans, craftsmen, breweries, wineries, and more. Mountain Fest will be held at 310 Tanner Street in Ridgway. Mountainfest 2022 hours are Friday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“So many people saying they can’t wait to come. Both the vendors and guests that are coming,” President of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association Julee Marzella said.

Mountain Fest has grown rapidly since 2019. This weekend, more than 85 vendors, and between 4,000-5,000 guests are expected. A special part of this year’s celebration includes a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from Mountain Fest will go towards the newly established tom “T.O.” Fitch memorial scholarship. Marzella says T.O. was one of the pioneers in making Mountain Fest the annual destination it has become, as well as growing elk county tourism.

“Since his passing last year, we’ve just been trying to keep on with the event and keep it going,” said Julee Marzella.

The continued expansion of the elk county wilds tourism association includes a new — more than 50 thousand square foot location, which has made everyone even more excited for this weekend.

“Going to be a really great time. A lot of our regular customers are already planning on coming to see us while we’re closed,” said Kirsten Fink, co-owner of the Creative Cup in Ridgway along with her brother, Evan Giles, who are vendors for the event.

In addition to the Creative Cup, the other 84 vendors are looking forward to the weekend. The Elk County Wilds Tourism Association’s treasurer Tina Clancy says the boom in tourism Ridgway will see this weekend is a positive for even those not involved with Mountain Fest.

If you’ve ever driven down Main Street in Ridgway, they have cute little unique shops. And it helps all our downtown,” said Tina Clancy, treasurer of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association.