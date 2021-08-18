Elk County Visitor Center to host Elk Expo this weekend

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–The largest elk celebration in the northeast region, Elk County’s Elk Expo returns this weekend, Aug. 21- Aug. 22.

The expo will be taking place at the Elk County Visitor Center located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benzette, Pa. with gates opening at 8 a.m. both days and will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be many events for guests to partake in, including a Pennslyvania Game Commission elk tag drawing, a bull tag raffle by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, live music, and there will be over 100 vendors in attendance, according to the Elk Expo’s website.

In order to be entered into the elk tag drawing, individuals just register through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

Parking and entrance to the expo will be free, but there will be a shuttle fee of $5.

The Elk Expo will be hosted by the Elk County Visitor Center and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.

For more information about the Elk Expo, visit their website.