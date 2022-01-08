Elk County state police investigating stolen car involved in hit and run

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from Elk County and was involved in a hit and run from a different county, state police say.

Sometime between Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. and Jan 6. at 7 a.m. a 2010 red Mazada 6 with black wheels was stolen in Playground Road in Horton Township. After investigating further state police learned that the vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash that happened on North Pancoast Road in Jefferson County.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen Mazada is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway at (814)-776-6136.

