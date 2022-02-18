Elk County Riders ‘Winterfest’ to benefit organizations Trail of Dreams

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new trailhead that would connect communities in elk county is being planned by a local organization. The Elk County Riders “Trail of Dreams” program has grown tremendously over the past few years, as vice president and director Donald and Cheryl Ruffner have set out on a goal to make ATV riding a highlight of elk county. So far, they’ve opened over a dozen miles of rideable land in the county, and are nowhere near the end.

“If all goes well, in the next year you were going to see a huge connection then we can be recognized as a trail system,” said Cheryl Ruffner, director of the Elk County Riders.

Since first embarking on their Trail of Dreams, the Elk County Riders have been approved to lease land in Elk County communities from Fox, and Jay Township, up to Benezette. Creating more than a dozen miles of legal riding land for everyone.

“Something that can bring excitement, tourism, people back to the area. Because we’ve seen the need for creating something,” said Donald Ruffner, vice president of the Elk County Riders. “And what do we have here that everyone can enjoy? Is our natural resources.”

As the Trail of Dreams continues to grow, the Ruffner’s hope to soon have nearly 100 miles of trail roads, and they’re raising money to build these trails to connect communities all across elk county. One way of doing so is by hosting their first-ever Winterfest on Saturday, February 19.

“It’s going to be guided, on-road guided. We’ll take 30-35 units at a time. And there will be a leader and there will be a designated route,” Cheryl Ruffner said.

Registration for the event starts at 9 am Saturday at the Elk County Riders Club in Kersey. Costs for the event include $30 per driver and $5 per additional passenger. All proceeds from Winterfest will go towards helping to create the Trail of Dreams. Once you return from riding, guests will be treated to a dinner and bonfire.

“When you come here and you support us, you support the mission because this whole mission has to be supported somehow,” Cheryl Ruffner said.