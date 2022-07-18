ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County is facing an opioid addiction rise and with this comes the use of Naloxone, better known as Narcan.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, from January 1, 2018, to July 1, 2022, there have been 73,450 doses of Naloxone administered by EMS. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and acts as an opioid antagonist. This means it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids.

“It will reverse the effects and basically removes the opioids from their receptor sights allowing the effects of respiratory depression and being able to be conscious again.” Physician Assistant at Penn Highlands Elk Samantha Bromley said.

“We see this in a lot of cases especially since fentanyl has come in to use. One dose usually doesn’t do it, you have to use two at least until the ambulance gets there and lots of times they’re administering even more because of the strength of fentanyl.” Chief Tom Nicklas said.

Many people in Elk County are trying to assist people in getting help to fight the mental illness of addiction.

“You know it’s unfortunate, it’s unfortunate that we have to deal with the drug crisis that we are actually going through and actually no one is immune to it. It’s happening everywhere.” Saint Mary’s City Manager Joe Fleming said.