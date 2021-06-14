Elk County woman accused of raping 15-year-old boy

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County woman is facing felony counts of rape and statutory sexual assault after state police say she had sex with a 15-year-old boy.

According to the charges filed, 33-year-old Sheena A. Walker supplied teenage boys with alcohol and marijuana at her home in Kersey in March. The victim said Walker was taking shots of alcohol herself and grabbed the victim’s private area through his clothing before asking him to get into bed, according to police.

In an interview with police, Walker said she was drinking Fireball that night and went to bed early because she was very drunk. She said she probably told the victim to get out because she doesn’t allow kids in her room.

Walker told police she does not recall the teenage boys smoking or drinking, but she does not remember for sure because of being drunk, according to the charges filed. She has been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors along with several misdemeanors.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.