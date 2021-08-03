Elk County prepares to cheer Michael Shuey on in the Olympics

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Elk County native Michael Shuey prepares to take the stage in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics, his community has been waiting to cheer him on from home. Residents came together in recent weeks to cheer Michael on, putting signs, posters, and banners up in front of homes and businesses all across the county.

“He’s like our family member,” Kim Croyle, who is from Johnsonburg said. “We’re nervous and excited and we can’t wait to see him do good tonight.”





Signs in support of Michael Shuey across Elk County

The Shuey family has noticed the outpouring of support.

“I’ve said a couple of times that I need to stop driving because as I drive I’m looking at all the signs and all the excitement that this has generated,” said Donna Shuey, Michael’s mother. His father Bill added, “We could never imagine this was going to happen, all the support that they’re showing Mike.”

As everyone prepares to cheer their hometown hero on, watch parties have been planned across the county. For the Shuey’s, Michael’s mom dad will cheer him on at their family home alongside his five siblings, and their children.

As the months-long build-up of emotions come to a close, his family is mainly proud of how far Michael has come.

“It’s been a roller coaster, we’re all so excited for him we just want him to walk away from this feeling he did the best he could. He’s already gold in our mind, so we couldn’t be more proud,” Donna Shuey said.