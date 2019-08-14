Elk County organizations host poverty simulation

JOHNSONBURG, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 30 percent of households in Elk County fall at or just above the poverty line.

To put that number into perspective, some Elk County organizations hosted a poverty simulation.

Over 100 people in human services, healthcare, nonprofits, school districts and other fields attended Tueaday’s event in Johnsonburg.

Attendees role-played the lives of low-income families trying to make ends meet.

The simulation is designed to help attendees understand the struggles of the people they serve.

“It’s just kind of experiencing some of the stress and frustration and looking at how things have to be prioritized, and it doesn’t always work out smoothly,” executive director at Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties Kate Brock said.

The organizations hope to hold another poverty simulation in early 2020.