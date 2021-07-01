Elk County native heads to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Michael Shuey competes in the Men’s Decathlon Shot Put on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnsonburg High School grad (2012) and Penn State alum (2016), Michael Shuey, has officially qualified for the Summer Olympics and will be joining Team USA in Tokyo.

After finishing second in the javelin event at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Shuey’s trip to the Olympics was not set in stone. Shuey failed to hit the 85-meter minimum in order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team during trials, leading him to a week-long waiting period for the World Rankings to be completed.

Olympic Trials ended June 30, and Shuey landed 23rd in the World Rankings granting him one of he available U.S. spots. Also heading to Tokyo with Shuey is Curtis Thompson who won the gold medal in javelin at the trials.

The last time the United States had an Olympian land on the podium for javelin was in 1972 when Bill Schmidt won bronze in Munich. Prior to Munich, only four other throwers from the U.S. medaled in the event.

Opening ceremonies for the Olympics begin Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. EDT.