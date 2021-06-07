Elk County man killed in fatal ATV crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man was killed in a crash on Sunday in Elk County.

Mark Rhines, 34, was traveling on Markert Road in Jones Township on an ATV around 7:30 p.m. According to state police, Rhine moved to the middle of the road “for unknown reasons” and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction. Rhine was thrown from the ATV and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash, according to police. Both units were towed from the scene by Flickerwood Towing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crash should contact state police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.