Elk County man jailed after police chase, crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is in jail after police say a routine stop led to a chase where the man crashed in Ridgway before trying to run on foot.

According to the report, 29-year-old Brandon Graf, of Force, Pa., was being pulled over for traffic violations Oct. 11 when he failed to stop and began a police chase on Boot Jack Road in Ridgway Township. Police say he then crashed his vehicle and tried to run from the scene. He was ultimately taken into custody.

Graf is currently in Elk County Prison on $10,000 bail. He’s now facing a slew of charges including felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.