Elk County man flown to UPMC Altoona after motorcycle crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County was flown to UPMC Altoona after crashing his Suzuki in Fox Township overnight into Monday morning.

The crash happened on Shelvey Summit Road (State Route 948) just after midnight on Monday, July 19. The driver had reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and began to fishtail. After tipping over on its side, the bike slid approximately 100 feet before coming to a final rest.

The driver was treated for suspected serious injuries at the scene before being flown to UPMC Altoona. The Suzuki had to be towed from the scene.