Elk County man accused of threatening woman at gunpoint

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute and discovered he pointed a gun at a woman.

Police were called to the home on Plum Street in Jay Township Jan. 9 just after 6:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Through the investigation, it was discovered that 56-year-old Mario Sidelinger of Byrnedale, pointed a gun at a woman in the home.

Sidelinger was taken into custody and placed in Elk County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

