ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man was taken into custody on March 2 after he allegedly sold stolen firearms.

George Cheatle, 42, is accused of selling stolen firearms in November 2021 during an undercover operation. During the operation, Cheatle allegedly said he would trade the firearms for crystal meth, but later negotiated to sell them for $800.

Police said Cheatle is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a felony conviction. He was placed on unsecured bail and released from custody. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 22.