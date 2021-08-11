Elk County man accused of luring children with free candy

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is facing charges after a witness told police he tried to get two children into his home by offering them free candy.

The witness told police that Frank J. Rippy, 68, of Johnsonburg, asked the two children, ages 5 and 6 if they wanted to come inside and get some free candy. The children were walking, looking for a lost dog at the time with the witness not far behind them. The witness then said they told him “no,” swore at him, and told the kids to run away.

After responding, police noted that they arrived at Rippy’s residence and noticed a container of candy that Rippy claimed was extra from family and he was just trying to get rid of it. Officers also noted that they could smell a malt beverage on his breath. Rippy maintained to officers that he never once asked the children to come into his house.

After being read his Miranda Rights before being questioned further, Rippy asked to speak with an attorney. The officer then left the scene, they noted in the complaint.

Rippy is charged with two misdemeanor counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure and one count of disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10k unsecured on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11.