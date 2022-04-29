ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars after multiple Troopers responded to a call that he walked into his sister’s home and assaulted a teen.

State Police were called to a home on SR 219 near Worrall Street around 3 p.m. April 28. Through interviews, they found that Brandon Dilley, 36, had entered his sister’s home without permission and stole prescription pills from her bedroom.

Dilley went back to the home moments later on his dirtbike with his 6-year-old that reportedly had no helmet or protective gear on. That’s when witnesses told police he confronted and shoved his underage nephew.

Poice believe he was driving under the influence and Dilley was taken to Penn Highlands for a blood draw. He was processed and placed in Elk County Prison after Troopers alerted Elk County Probation.

Charges are pending blood results. According to court documents, Dilley also has two active cases including retail theft and DUI.