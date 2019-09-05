Elk County food bank to hold open house barbecue

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– St. Marys Area Christian Food Bank wants to show off what it offers with an open house barbecue this Sunday.

On Sunday, September 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can get a tour of the facility at 817 South Michael Street.

“A lot of people don’t actually realize what’s here, how everything occurs,” food bank president Georgia Wagner said. “So having an event like this, it opens the doors so people can come and see how much work is done here.”

Just Ben’s Catering will be there to serve up a chicken or rib dinner for $10.

It’s part of the City of St. Mary’s 25 in 25 celebration.

They hope to raise money and awareness of everything the food bank does.

“We’ll attract more volunteers, we’ll definitely have more people that want to donate to our funds, but more importantly, people who need our services will become aware that we’re here for them,” food bank board member Bob Luchini said.

The food bank has been serving St. Marys for 35 years.

It serves more than 100 families every Thursday.