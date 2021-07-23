Elk County doctor charged with over-prescribing opioids

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A doctor from Elk County faces charges after investigators say he was over-prescribing opioid medications to multiple patients.

David Sanderson, 59, faces over 15 felony charges and is being investigated by the Attorney General’s office and the 46th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. According to evidence presented by the grand jury, Sanderson over-prescribed opioids to 15 different patients from January 2019 to April 2020.

Sanderson was a podiatrist with a practice in Elk County. A podiatrist treats medical conditions involving the lower leg, ankle or feet. According to court documents, sometimes Sanderson would write prescriptions for the treatment of medical conditions that were completely unrelated to the practice of podiatry.

The court heard testimonies from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Sanderson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.