ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Elk County Democratic Committee will host a grand opening celebration at their 2022 victory headquarters on Friday, August 19.

The celebration will take place at the headquarters, 210 Brusselles Street in downtown Saint Marys, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Democrats from across Elk County and the surrounding area are invited to join. The event will feature a visit by Erica Vogt, candidate for Representative in the General Assembly-75th District (Elk & Clearfield Counties) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will also be served.

In addition to meeting with candidate Vogt, visitors will be able to pick up yard signs for John Fetterman for US Senate as well as Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania Governor.

After the Grand Opening, the headquarters will be running for limited hours during the rest of August. After August, the locations will be open full regular hours from after Labor Day until the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

“It is important that Democrats are out there, visible and vocal in their communities talking about the tremendous legislative accomplishments of the 117th United States Congress and the bold leadership by President Joe Biden in the areas of Covid remediation, preserving the environment, improving health care access, protecting seniors, and holding millionaires and billionaires responsible for their fair share of our tax burden” Committee Chair Rich Schweikart said

“That is why we felt it so important to have our Headquarters open earlier than ever before right here in downtown St. Marys” Schwiekart added.