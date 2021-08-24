Elk County crash claims life of 64-year-old

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cameron County man was pronounced dead after crashing his Toyota Tundra in Elk County Monday morning.
The Elk County Deputy Coroner pronounced 64-year-old Wayne Johnson dead at the scene of the crash that happened just after 9 a.m. on River Road (State Route 555), Monday, Aug. 23.
Johnson was reportedly driving west when, for unknown reasons, he crossed lanes and struck a utility pole. He then traveled down an embankment and hit several trees before coming to a stop.
Police report that Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and that the Tundra’s airbags deployed, but he had died from his injuries.
