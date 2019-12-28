Elk County couple arrested for animal cruelty, left dog behind for three months

RIDGWAY TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Ridgway have arrested and charged a couple for animal cruelty and animal neglect after leaving their dog behind for three months with no adequate shelter, food, or water.

Police say Ian Benson and Amy Benson of Johnsonburg moved from their residence on the 1000 block of Water Street three months ago.

However, according to police, the dog was sleeping on piles of garbage for the last three months. Police also say the dog was said to have extremely protruding ribs, hip bones, and vertebrae bones.

Charges have been filed through the District Court in Ridgway.