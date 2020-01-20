Elk County Catholic school closing at end of year

KERSEY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County Catholic school is closing its doors at the end of the school year.

St. Boniface Parish School in Kersey is closing due to low enrollment.

According to the Elk County Catholic School System, the school has 28 total students in grades kindergarten through 5th.

In 2011, there were 70 kids total in the school.

Students will be invited to attend other catholic schools in St. Marys and Ridgway.

St. Boniface Parish School was founded in 1885.

The church plans to maintain the preschool on the St. Boniface campus.