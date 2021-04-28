Elk County businesses come together in support of sexual assault awareness month

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Businesses across Elk county have been decorated in teal throughout this month, all in support of sexual assault awareness month.

This comes in an attempt to make the community aware of the issue. Businesses have teamed up with the non-profit organization, CAPSEA to help raise awareness, and put an end to sexual violence.

It’s reported that an American becomes a victim of sexual assault every 73 seconds.