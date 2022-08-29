ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Citizens against physical, sexual, and emotional abuse (CAPSEA) has been serving Elk and Cameron Counties since 1977.

With 40-year record inflation and families facing difficult post-pandemic transitions, life-saving and mental health support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault remains at an all-time high.

CAPSEA announced a bold capital fundraising campaign, called “Under One Roof”. The campaign seeks to raise $4 million to increase staff capacity, and service offerings and ultimately house all of its advocacy services under one healing environment.

The effort was made possible after Senator Bob Casey announced a $1.1 million donation to help jumpstart the nonprofit’s effort.

“Housing needs are a top priority. There is not enough affordable housing for people in this area,” Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said.

Disjointed services offered in multiple buildings result in victims being shuffled back and forth and in our rural location, a lack of transportation options means that disparities widen. By investing in a new facility that houses the entirety of CAPSEA`s services under one roof, we are able to provide victims with the dignified, safe, and streamlined support they deserve,” Weyant said.

The capital campaign represents a historic fundraising effort to help the lives of rural Pennsylvanians, many of whom live in poverty. According to census data, the median household income in Cameron County is 34 percent less than the Pennsylvania average and 35 percent less than the national average.

CAPSEA has purchased and will renovate the former Udarbe Business Towers, a 37,500 square-foot building, located at 9 South Mill Street, into a full-service care center.

“When we walked in this building we realized this is where we need to be, it offers practically 40,000 square feet of space that can be turned into a state-of-the-art visionary trauma center,” Weyant said.

According to Weyant, CAPSEA is the only one in the United States that offers all five levels of traumatic incident reduction free of charge to those who need it.

CAPSEA is set to launch “Under One Roof” this fall.