Video courtesy Richard & Jessica Walker

MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fire departments from both McKean and Elk County responded to a pipeline fire on Wilcox Clermont Road around 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to dispatch, a gas pipeline ruptured and a fire started, which sparked a small wildfire. There were no injuries and the fire was successfully put out by the responding fire crews.

Up to seven fire departments responded to the fire and a gas pipeline company was on the scene.