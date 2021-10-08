Elephant calf at conservation center in Somerset under ‘guarded condition’

The elephant calf born at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County is currently under “guarded condition.” (courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The female African elephant calf that was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center (ICC) in Somerset County is reported to be in “guarded condition.”

According to the zoo, the calf has been receiving progressive care 24 hours a day to help overcome several ailments, and while her overall health condition remains at a pivotal stage, the Animal Care team remains vigilant and optimistic.

“She had a good week, and mom is doing a fantastic job,” Dr. Joe Gaspard, director of Animal Health, Science and Conservation for the zoo, said. “We are encouraged by the current trends, however, she remains in guarded condition as we continue to closely monitor her health and behavior.”

Gaspard said elephant specialists from around the country are working closely to assist the team’s efforts as the zoo is using every resource available to aid in the calf’s recovery.

This baby elephant was born July 18 at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County. (courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

The calf was born July 18 to the mother, Sukuri. The zoo reports she continues to be active and bright and between bouts of nursing with mom and resting.

The baby elephant is not viewable by the general public at the ICC. However, the social media messages of support have been shared with the veterinary and caregiving teams, and the zoo continues to appreciate the community’s well wishes as the team focuses on her well-being.

The ICC is the only facility of its kind in North America that specializes in the care and breeding of African elephants, allowing the Pittsburgh Zoo to serve as a major leading role in addressing the needs of the species in North America.

More information on the ICC can be found on the Pittsburgh Zoo’s website.

For the latest updates on the baby elephant, head to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium‘s Facebook page.