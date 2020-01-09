Elementary teacher’s aide fired, charged after drinking beer during school

RICHLAND TWP, CAMBRIA CO., PA. (WTAJ) — Richland School District officials have fired a contracted elementary school teacher’s aide after finding he was drinking beer during school hours.

The teacher’s aide reportedly carried beer in his backpack and would discreetly transfer it into a mug he had.

An assistant principal was approached by the aide in December and asked a question. When she thought she smelled alcohol, she leaned in closer and asked him to repeat the question.

Once certain, she contacted the principal as well as others including the school resource officer from Richland Township Police. They approached the aide where they discovered three empty beer cans in his backpack and beer in his mug.

They report he was escorted off of the property within 20 minutes of his interaction with the assistant principal.

After admitting the beer was his and he was drinking it, the school proceeded to fire him and asked Richland Township Police to press full charges.

The Superintendent reports that no child was in harm, and they have contacted all nearby school districts to inform them of what happened, stating that the teacher’s aide was contracted and would often work in other schools and districts.