CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elementary student at the Westmont Hilltop School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

On their website, the district says students and adults that had a risk of exposure to the virus have been notified and asked to quarantine.

Based on the department of health’s recommendation, the school says they will remain open for in-person classes at this time.

You can find more information by visiting their website.