Elementary school teacher receives presidential award

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kristin Joivell, a science teacher at Juniata Valley Elementary School has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“The Presidential Award confirms that our nation upholds the importance of science education for every child,” Joivell said. “As an educator who places tremendous value on lifelong learning, I feel that receiving this award provides a solid affirmation to one of the main goals that I`ve been striving to achieve for over 20 years inspiring and encouraging young people so that each of them is truly capable of accessing, discovering, and generating meaning from the wonders of the remarkable world around them.”

The award is administered through the National Science Foundation. Congressman John Joyce said Joivell has worked tirelessly to educate her students.

“Her commitment to the scientific method while teaching should be a model for every classroom across the country,” he said. “I am grateful that she calls our district home and wish her every continued success.”