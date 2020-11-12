Elementary school teacher quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teacher at Richland Elementary School is in quarantine Thursday after having tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the Richland School District states that the teacher was not in close contact with any students, parents, or staff members. The teacher is reported to only have mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at home.

There are no current plans to close the school or postpone any activities. District officials have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for guidance.

The district will continue with all COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including the extensive cleaning of district buildings and buses. We remind everyone that we will not release names or other identifying information for individuals (staff and students) who have tested positive or who are being quarantined so as to comply with state and federal privacy laws. Statement by Richland School District



The district also reminded students and families that no student or staff member should attend school if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.