Centre Co. Elementary school closing, confirmed COVID-19 cases

WINGATE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wingate Elementary, part of the Bald Eagle Area School District announced it will be closed for two weeks due to newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

School Superintendent Scott Graham released a statement on Tuesday saying the decision to close came after the school had a second confirmed case of COVID-19 as well as a possible third case. The school is to close for two weeks beginning Wednesday, September 16 through September 30 with the possibility of reopening on Thursday, October 1.

No other schools within the district have reported positive cases and therefore will remain open for in-person instruction. All of the school’s sports will continue as scheduled and students attending CPI will continue to attend.